Music on Main: Guitarist Branson Ravanh

Branson Ravanh, 16, of Champaign, who plays in After Curfew, put his ax, aptly named Jimi, to work Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, filling the lobby of News-Gazette Media's building with a Hendrix-like take on 'The Star-Spangled Banner' after sitting down with staff writer Paul Wood. Interested in playing in our lobby? Email Terry Brown at cubands.fans@gmail.com or N-G Media's Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.

Videographer/Producer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette