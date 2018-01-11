Underwood: 'We've got to get better'
Thu, 01/11/2018 - 11:32pm | Scott Richey
Illinois coach Brad Underwood breaks down his team's 104-97 overtime loss to Iowa on Thursday at State Farm Center. The seven-point defeat kept the Illini winless in Big Ten play and now alone at the bottom of the conference.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
