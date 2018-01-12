ILLINI HIGHLIGHTS: Iowa
Fri, 01/12/2018 - 7:00am | Anthony Zilis
Illinois led by as many as 20 and nearly fought off an Iowa comeback by virtue of 27 points from freshman Trent Frazier, but the Hawkeyes dominated overtime to take home a 104-97 win. Check out all the highlights below, along the WDWS radio call courtesy of Learfield and Illinois Athletics.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
