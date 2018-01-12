The Locker Room With ... St. Thomas More Girls' Basketball
Fri, 01/12/2018 - 7:00am | Colin Likas
Preps coordinator Colin Likas' latest edition of The Locker Room brings in members of the St. Thomas More girls' basketball team — coach Tom Garriott and players NaKaya Hughes and Emma Blomberg — to discuss their 2017-18 season to this point.
Videographer/Producer:
Colin Likas
Loading Video...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.