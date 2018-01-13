Game of the Week: Champaign Central at Urbana boys' basketball
Sat, 01/13/2018 - 10:33am | Anthony Zilis
Tim Finke scored 22 points, Jonte Coleman had 14 and Khalieo Terry threw down another big dunk in Champaign Central's 75-51 win over Urbana Friday. Check out all of the highlights below.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
