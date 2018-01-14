Hitting the road with the Schlarman girls' basketball team
Sun, 01/14/2018 - 7:00am | Colin Likas
Preps coordinator Colin Likas went behind the scenes with the Schlarman girls' basketball team as it took a trip to Lisle on Jan. 6, 2018, to compete against Simeon in the Chicagoland Shootout.
Videographer/Producer:
Colin Likas
Loading Video...
Comments
