Game of the Week: Monticello at St. Joseph-Ogden girls' basketball
Tue, 01/16/2018 - 3:48pm | Anthony Zilis
Tatum McCall nearly won it for the Monticello girls' basketball team with her layup with three seconds to go, but Hannah Dukeman of St. Joseph-Ogden raced down the court for a buzzer-beating winner. Check out the highlights of the Spartans' thrilling 52-51 win here.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
11/11/2017
