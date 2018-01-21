VIDEO: Take a tour of Kyle Emkes' autograph collection

Kyle Emkes's Savoy home features an incredible stash of autographs. His collection includes a letter he received from Lou Holtz as a middle-schooler, dozens of signed copies of Sports Illustrated from the likes of Michael Phelps, Tiger Woods, Floyd Mayweather and Ronda Rousey, a signed locker room door from a former NBA All-Star, signed photos of several Supreme Court justices, and much, much more.

Take a tour and hear about how Emkes and an Illinois cross country teammate chased down Brian Urlacher as the former Bears linebacker laughed and pointed from the back of a golf cart along with several other stories.

Videographer/Producer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette