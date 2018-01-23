ILLINI HIGHLIGHTS: Michigan State
Tue, 01/23/2018 - 10:29am | Anthony Zilis
Illinois went down swinging in an 87-74 loss to Michigan State, but ultimately NBA draft lottery prospects Miles Bridges (31 points) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (21 points, 6 blocks) were too much for Illinois, who received a career-high 27 points from Kipper Nichols.
Check out all the highlights here.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
