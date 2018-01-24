Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

VIDEO: Courtney Lehmann Post-Meet, Twin City Boys' Swim & Dive
Wed, 01/24/2018 - 3:47pm | Colin Likas

Centennial boys' swim and dive coach Courtney Lehmann reacts to her team's victory at the Twin City Meet on Tuesday, Jan. 23, against Champaign Central and Urbana.

