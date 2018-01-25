ILLINI HIGHLIGHTS: Indiana
Thu, 01/25/2018 - 6:00am | Anthony Zilis
Illinois came back and stuck out its first Big Ten win of the season, a 73-71 triumph over Indiana.
Check out the highlights, including the WDWS radio call courtesy of Learfield and Illini Athletics, along with an interview with former Champaign Central and Indiana guard Verdell Jones III, whose brother Clayton plays for Illinois.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
