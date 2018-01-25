Music on Main: Pianist Tom 'Tomcat' Cortese
Thu, 01/25/2018 - 6:00am | Anthony Zilis
Tom 'Tomcat' Cortese, a soloist and member of the Crazy Johnny Band, fills The News-Gazette's lobby with the sound of 'Sweet William' on his keyboard Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in downtown Champaign. Interested in playing at NG Media's downtown lobby? Email Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
