Music on Main: Tom Cortese plays 'Sweet William' on piano
Thu, 01/25/2018 - 6:00am | Anthony Zilis
Tom Cortese, a soloist and member of the Crazy Johnny Band, plays 'Sweet William' on keyboard in the News-Gazette lobby. Interested in playing at NG Media's downtown layout? Email Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
