Office Hours with Aldo: Michael LeRoy
Thu, 01/25/2018 - 7:00am | Niko Dugan
The inaugural edition of staff writer Aldo Toledo's series looking at the offices of University of Illinois professors features Michael LeRoy of the School of Labor and Employment Relations, situated just north of the Armory in Champaign.
Videographer/Producer:
Aldo Toledo/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.