Underwood: 'First one had to be like that'
Thu, 01/25/2018 - 1:24am | Scott Richey
Illinois coach Brad Underwood breaks down his team's 73-71 victory against Indiana on Wednesday night at State Farm Center — the first Big Ten win of the season and Underwood's first in the conference leading the Illini.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
