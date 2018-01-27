VIDEO: Ted Houpt/Caleb Griffin Postgame, Manual-Danville Boys' Basketball
Sat, 01/27/2018 - 2:51pm | Colin Likas
Danville boys' basketball coach Ted Houpt discusses his team's 81-70 win over Peoria Manual on Friday, Jan. 26, while senior Viking Caleb Griffin talks about his decision to join the Illinois football team.
Comments
