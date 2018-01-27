Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

What's Cool on Campus? Manager Games
What's Cool on Campus? Manager Games

Sat, 01/27/2018 - 3:04pm | Anthony Zilis

Each night before an Illinois men's basketball game, the managers get together to play a game of their own with the visiting team. Take an inside look at Illinois' quest to make the manager Final Four.

Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Anyway they could let the managers play instead of the regular players? Outcome couldn’t be much worse.