Wired In: Aimy Wissa
Sun, 01/28/2018 - 7:00am | Stephen Haas
Hear from Aimy Wissa, director of the Bio-inspired Adaptive Morphology Laboratory (BAM lab) at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Department of Mechanical Science and Engineering.
Videographer/Producer:
Stephen Haas
Loading Video...
