Crime Stoppers: Champaign abduction attempt

Champaign police are looking for information regarding an attempted child abduction near Harrington Dr. and Prospect Ave. on Jan. 23 at 7:09 a.m., when a man inside a red, four-door pickup truck pulled up to a 13-year-old male and demanded he get in his vehicle.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or via the "P3 Tips" mobile app. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid for tips that lead to an arrest.

Videographer/Producer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette