Nichols: 'Keep our foot on teams' necks'
Tue, 01/30/2018 - 10:48pm | Scott Richey
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols shares his thoughts on the Illini's big second half and his part in the win against Rutgers, while Illinois guard Trent Frazier discusses what having Deron Williams back on campus meant for the team.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
