VIDEO: Jock Jams

After Illinois golfer and Jock Jams host Dylan Meyer sent him a direct message on Twitter, Deron Williams sat in the front row as Illinois athletes sang, danced, and joked around in front of him. They also flocked to him at intermission, with fans and athletes alike approaching his table to say hello and have them sign their merchandise.

In the end, the Illinois men’s gymnastics team stole the show, and Williams, Illinois football assistant coach Luke Butkus, and their fellow judges gave them perfect 10’s for their athletic dance routine.

Check out the highlights here.

Videographer/Producer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette