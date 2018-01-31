ILLINI HIGHLIGHTS: Rutgers
Wed, 01/31/2018 - 7:00am | Anthony Zilis
Illinois dominated Rutgers in a 91-60 win that they led by as many as 43. Check out all of the highlights below.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.