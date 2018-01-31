Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

VIDEO: Jeff/Tim Finke Postgame, Centennial-Central Boys' Basketball
VIDEO: Jeff/Tim Finke Postgame, Centennial-Central Boys' Basketball

Wed, 01/31/2018 - 1:18pm | Colin Likas

Coach Jeff Finke and senior Tim Finke react to Champaign Central boys' basketball's 76-55 win over crosstown rival Centennial on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

