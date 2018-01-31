VIDEO: Jeff/Tim Finke Postgame, Centennial-Central Boys' Basketball
Wed, 01/31/2018 - 1:18pm | Colin Likas
Coach Jeff Finke and senior Tim Finke react to Champaign Central boys' basketball's 76-55 win over crosstown rival Centennial on Tuesday, Jan. 30.
Videographer/Producer:
Colin Likas
Loading Video...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.