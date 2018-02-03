VIDEO: Locals get a taste of the homeless life on One Winter Night
Each year, C-U At Home puts on a fundraiser called One Winter Night, in which people from around the area raise money and spend the night downtown in cardboard boxes. The organization gleans two-thirds of its annual budget from the event, and proceeds go to its various programs, whose purposes range from transitional housing to transportation to relationship-building.
Pfff....A taste of homelessness? Yeah right! The REAL homeless don't sleep in boxes covered in blankets, tarps, have a bunch of warm clothes bundles on, and they aren't sipping on overpriced coffee/hot cocoa while having a party atmosphere. Maybe they should spend a couple nights WITH the homless and see how it really is?
They mean well. CU at home cares and does wonders with little if any public help.
I can't help wondering their are empty beds at the Champaign County Nursing home when so many women are homeless and clearly must qualify for help. How could you not need medical care after spending this winter homeless.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.