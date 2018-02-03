VIDEO: Locals get a taste of the homeless life on One Winter Night
Sat, 02/03/2018 - 7:00am | Anthony Zilis
Each year, C-U At Home puts on a fundraiser called One Winter Night, in which people from around the area raise money and spend the night downtown in cardboard boxes. The organization gleans two-thirds of its annual budget from the event, and proceeds go to its various programs, whose purposes range from transitional housing to transportation to relationship-building.
