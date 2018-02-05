Crime Stoppers: Rantoul Car Burglaries

The Rantoul Police Department is asking for assistance regarding over 40 recent motor vehicle burglaries that took place in January.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or via the "P3 Tips" mobile app. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid for tips that lead to an arrest.

Videographer/Producer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette