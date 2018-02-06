VIDEO: Class 1A Fisher Girls' Basketball Regional Quarterfinals
Tue, 02/06/2018 - 2:56pm | Colin Likas
Video highlights from Monday's Class 1A Fisher Regional girls' basketball quarterfinals, featuring comments from Fisher coach Ken Ingold and LeRoy coach Danielle Cooley.
Videographer/Producer:
Colin Likas
Loading Video...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.