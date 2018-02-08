Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

VIDEO: Class 2A STM Girls' Basketball Regional Semifinal Highlights
Thu, 02/08/2018 - 7:00am | Colin Likas

Highlights from Class 2A St. Thomas More girls' basketball regional semifinal games, featuring St. Joseph-Ogden/Argenta-Oreana and St. Thomas More/Heyworth, plus comments from the Spartans' Bree Trimble and the Sabers' NaKaya Hughes.

Videographer/Producer: 
Colin Likas
