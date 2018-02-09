ILLINI HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin
Fri, 02/09/2018 - 7:00am | Anthony Zilis
Trent Frazier put on a show, knocking down seven 3-pointers on his way to 32 points, but ultimately, it wasn't enough for the Illinois men's basketball team in a 78-69 loss to Wisconsin. Check out all the highlights here, including the radio call courtesy Illinois Athletics and Learfield Sports.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
Comments
