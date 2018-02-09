VIDEO: Class 2A STM Girls' Basketball Regional Final Highlights
Fri, 02/09/2018 - 3:16pm | Colin Likas
Highlights from St. Joseph-Ogden girls' basketball's win over St. Thomas More on Thursday, Feb. 8, in the Class 2A St. Thomas More Regional final, with comments from SJ-O's Kevin Taylor and Peyton Crowe.
Videographer/Producer:
Colin Likas
