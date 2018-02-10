VIDEO: Class 2A G-RF Girls' Basketball Regional Final Highlights
Sat, 02/10/2018 - 1:20pm | Colin Likas
Highlights from the Class 2A Georgetown-Ridge Farm Regional final between girls' basketball teams from Monticello and Oakwood on Feb. 9, 2018, with comments from Monticello's Dave Beery and Zanna Myers and Oakwood's Jeff Ford.
Videographer/Producer:
Colin Likas
