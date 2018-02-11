How a letter from Mister Rogers sparked a Mahomet resident's obsession
Sun, 02/11/2018 - 7:00am | Anthony Zilis
Two decades ago, Fred Rogers replied to a letter from current Mahomet-Seymour guidance counselor Tim Lybarger. That sparked an interest that grew into Lybarger's all-inclusive website on Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, which had its 50th anniversary of its first airing this month.
