ILLINI HIGHLIGHTS: Penn State

Mon, 02/12/2018 - 7:00am | Anthony Zilis

Illinois controlled the game early, but Penn State dominated the second half in a 74-52 win over the Illinois. Check out all of the highlights here.

Videographer/Producer: 
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
