VIDEO: Class 2A Iroquois West Girls Basketball Sectional Semifinals
Tue, 02/13/2018 - 4:01pm | Colin Likas
Highlights from the Class 2A Iroquois West Sectional girls' basketball semifinals on Feb. 12, 2018, including comments from St. Joseph-Ogden coach Kevin Taylor and Monticello coach Dave Beery.
Videographer/Producer:
Colin Likas
