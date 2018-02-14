Rantoul boys' basketball team manager Joel Pilarski notches 2 points
Wed, 02/14/2018 - 6:00am | The News-Gazette
Senior Joel Pilarski, a four-year manager for the Rantoul Township High School boys' basketball team, sinks the final basket of the Senior Night game against Prairie Central on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, at the school in Rantoul, as captured by mom Anita on her cellphone. WARNING: Turn down the volume on your speakers or headphones to compensate for Mom's understandable exuberance.
Videographer/Producer:
Provided by Anita Pilarski
