Black: 'We've got to get more stops'
Thu, 02/15/2018 - 12:59am | Scott Richey
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols discusses the challenges of playing on the road and where the Illini stand after another loss, while Leron Black touches on more of the same, breaks down his 20-point game at Indiana and hits on Illinois' free throw issues.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
