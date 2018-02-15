Champaign gets its yearly boost from state wrestling
Thu, 02/15/2018 - 6:34pm | Anthony Zilis
Visit Champaign's Ryan Reid and Centennial senior Justin Cardani, a defending state champion, sound off on the benefits of having the state wrestling tournament at State Farm Center.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
