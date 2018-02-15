Office Hours with Aldo: Wendy Yang
Thu, 02/15/2018 - 7:00am | The News-Gazette
Staff writer Aldo Toledo's series looking at the offices of University of Illinois professors continues with Wendy Yang, an assistant professor in the department of plant biology who works out of three labs on the sixth floor of Burrill Hall, situated just south of Wesley United Methodist Church between Mathews and Goodwin avenues in Urbana.
Videographer/Producer:
Aldo Toledo/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.