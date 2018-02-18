Frazier: 'Fight every night like that'
Sun, 02/18/2018 - 7:39pm | Scott Richey
Illinois guard Trent Frazier discusses the Illini's win against Nebraska and the part Leron Black played in that, while the Illini forward gives credit to his teammates and breaks down his three-point shooting.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
