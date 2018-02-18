Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Getting Personal: Andy Hall
Sun, 02/18/2018 - 7:00am | Robin Scholz

Andrew Hall talks about his roll as the Visiting Project Coordinator for Roger Ebert’s Film Festival. At the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.

Videographer/Producer: 
Robin Scholz
