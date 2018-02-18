What's Cool on Campus? Anthem Singers

About 45 minutes before tip-off at the Illinois men's basketball team’s game against Penn State last weekend, CJ Sizemore and The Singing Men retreated into the tunnel at the North end of State Farm Center and walked deep into the arena's bowels.

Nerves weren't a factor for the group, who sang the national anthem at that night's game. They'd done this 27 times before at various Illinois sporting events. Still, much preparation was needed from a group that meets together in various formations with little time to waste.

Check out how the performance came together in the latest installment in the News-Gazette's video series, "What's Cool on Campus?"

Videographer/Producer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette