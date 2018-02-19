ILLINI HIGHLIGHTS: Nebraska
Mon, 02/19/2018 - 7:00am | Anthony Zilis
Behind 28 points from Leron Black, the Illinois men's basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak with a 72-66 win over Nebraska, one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten. Check out the highlights here.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
2/19/2018
-
-
-
2/18/2018
-
2/15/2018
-
2/15/2018
-
2/12/2018
-
-
1/31/2018
-
2/9/2018
-
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.