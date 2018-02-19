Illinois football players surprise 9-year-old with cerebral palsy

The members of the Illinois football team climbed up to the top of State Farm Center to give gifts to Colton Rahn, a 9-year-old from Tuscola who has cerebral palsy. Colton's father, Jason, sent out a tweet before his surgery asking for words of support form Illini Nation, and the Illinois football team delivered. Hear from Jason Rahn and check out the Illinois football team's kind act.

Videographer/Producer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette