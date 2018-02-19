Underground Illinois: Walk through the tunnel between Huff Hall and the Armory

The weather is cold and foot-traffic is high in February on the Illinois campus. For the Illinois track team, that could be a problem, seeing as various facilities they use, including trainers and locker rooms, are located in Huff Hall and not at the Armory, where they practice in the winter.

Luckily, there's a short cut that allows the runners, jumpers and throwers to move from building-to-building without heading outside.

Walk through the underground tunnel from the Armory in the first installment of The News-Gazette's video series, “Underground Illinois."

Videographer/Producer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette