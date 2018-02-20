Crime Stoppers: Champaign home robbery

The Champaign County Sheriff's Department is seeking assistance regarding a January 11th burglary at a home in the 3200 block of Valley Brook Drive in Champaign between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. The suspect was caught on a neighbor's security camera.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or via the "P3 Tips" mobile app. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid for tips that lead to an arrest.

Videographer/Producer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette