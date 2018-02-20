Frazier: 'We've got to work on finishing'
Tue, 02/20/2018 - 10:04pm | Scott Richey
Illinois guard Trent Frazier and forward Leron Black break down the Illini's 81-61 loss at No. 2 Michigan State on Tuesday, with Frazier hitting on what went right and wrong for the offense and Black discussing the impact Spartans' big man Jaren Jackson Jr. had defensively.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
