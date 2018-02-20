VIDEO: 2018 State Wrestling Finals Highlights
Tue, 02/20/2018 - 7:00am | Colin Likas
Eight local wrestlers competed in the 2018 state finals on Saturday, Feb. 17. Check out highlights from each match, with comments from the grapplers.
Comments
