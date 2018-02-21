Game of the Week: Normal West at Champaign Central boys' basketball
Wed, 02/21/2018 - 11:47am | Anthony Zilis
Champaign Central had a chance to claim a share of the Big 12 title on Tuesday, but despite fighting back from an early deficit, they fell 76-64 to Normal West.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.