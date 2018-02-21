VIDEO: Illini target, Normal West C Okoro dominates down low, talks recruitment
Wed, 02/21/2018 - 10:40am | Anthony Zilis
Illinois target Francis Okoro scored 21 points and made a huge impact defensively in Normal West's win over Champaign Central on Tuesday. Check out Okoro's highlights and hear him talk about his recruitment here.
