Frazier: 'We've had a lot of fight in us'
Thu, 02/22/2018 - 10:57pm | Scott Richey
Illinois guard Trent Frazier discusses Thursday night's loss to Purdue, playing alongside Te'Jon Lucas and the challenge the Boilermakers' Carsen Edwards presented. Then fellow freshman guard Da'Monte Williams breaks down his game and the Illini's better ball security.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
